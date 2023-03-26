Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, March 27th

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, March 27th. The 1-35 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, March 27th.

Allarity Therapeutics Price Performance

ALLR traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 19,977,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,849. Allarity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Allarity Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allarity Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 114,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allarity Therapeutics

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA, a microtubule inhibitor for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allarity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allarity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.