Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

