Aion Reaches Market Cap of $1.35 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $180,995.06 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aion has traded down 68.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00076609 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00152120 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00035689 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00041857 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000222 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003585 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000648 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.