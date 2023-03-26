Aion (AION) One Day Volume Tops $220,156.50

Aion (AION) traded up 695.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, Aion has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $10.77 million and $220,156.50 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00076146 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00152252 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00035767 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00041929 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000221 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000651 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

