AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) PT Lowered to C$9.25 at Scotiabank

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AGFMF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AGF Management from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

AGF Management Price Performance

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. AGF Management has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $6.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

