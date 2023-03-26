Africa Oil (CVE:AOI) Raised to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Africa Oil (CVE:AOI – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$3.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$3.25.
Africa Oil Stock Performance
Africa Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$9.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.70.
