Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Aecon Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Desjardins raised shares of Aecon Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Aecon Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aecon Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.75.

Aecon Group Price Performance

ARE stock opened at C$12.97 on Wednesday. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$8.29 and a 1 year high of C$17.25. The company has a market cap of C$798.17 million, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

About Aecon Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.45%.

(Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Stories

