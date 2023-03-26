Adviser Investments LLC Buys 9,366,623 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9,041.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,366,623 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 10.4% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Adviser Investments LLC owned 0.40% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $418,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Northland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.47 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

