Adviser Investments LLC Acquires 531 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Accenture by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after buying an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Accenture by 502.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 41.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,404,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,071 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $373,981,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $318,306,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $272.00 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $345.30. The company has a market cap of $171.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.93 and its 200 day moving average is $274.19.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.56.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.