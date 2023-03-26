Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $294.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $289.00 to $294.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.56.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $272.00 on Friday. Accenture has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $345.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.93 and its 200 day moving average is $274.19.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. United Bank boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

