Abacus Planning Group Inc. Invests $347,000 in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,304,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $88,092,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after buying an additional 968,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,361,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $46.16 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.