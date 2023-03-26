Aavegotchi 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.43 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. In the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One Aavegotchi token can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00004024 BTC on exchanges. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $50.44 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aavegotchi’s launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 46,860,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,096,312 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi.

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community.

Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families.

Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting.

Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

