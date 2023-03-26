AAR (NYSE:AIR) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AAR currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of AIR opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.28. AAR has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $56.86.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.41 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AAR will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $35,311.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,328,536.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $35,311.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,328,536.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $892,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,798 shares of company stock valued at $6,824,213. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AAR in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in AAR by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

