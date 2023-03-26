89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) PT Raised to $36.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ETNB. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Get 89bio alerts:

89bio Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $849.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. 89bio has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $18.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16.

Insider Transactions at 89bio

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio

In other news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $35,280.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,648.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 13,559 shares of company stock valued at $177,844 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.