89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Raymond James

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ETNB has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of 89bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.25.

89bio stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. 89bio has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $849.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $74,396.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,368 shares in the company, valued at $454,963.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 13,559 shares of company stock worth $177,844 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 136.6% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 766,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 442,721 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of 89bio by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

