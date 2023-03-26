2U’s (TWOU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOUGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

TWOU has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of 2U from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 2U has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.09.

2U Trading Up 0.4 %

2U stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. 2U has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $516.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOUGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.68 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 33.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 2U will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in 2U by 179.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 660.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

