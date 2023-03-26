119,192 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 119,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,004,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.84. 3,776,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,362. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.17.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

