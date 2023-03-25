XIDO FINANCE Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $63.71 Million (XIDO)

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last seven days, XIDO FINANCE has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. One XIDO FINANCE token can now be purchased for about $2.25 or 0.00008207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XIDO FINANCE has a market capitalization of $63.71 million and $17,858.57 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XIDO FINANCE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00331296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,079.48 or 0.25911874 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00010120 BTC.

XIDO FINANCE Profile

XIDO FINANCE’s genesis date was September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XIDO FINANCE is medium.com/@xidofinance. XIDO FINANCE’s official website is xido.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.

It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

XIDO FINANCE Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIDO FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIDO FINANCE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XIDO FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XIDO FINANCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIDO FINANCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.