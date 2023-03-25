Wrapped Cardano Self Reported Market Cap Hits $12.55 Billion (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.55 billion and approximately $12,325.45 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.45 or 0.00358551 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,155.56 or 0.26060737 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010178 BTC.

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,608,886,724 coins and its circulating supply is 34,724,211,022 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,608,886,723.951 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.36913941 USD and is up 2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $46,965.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars.

