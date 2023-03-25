Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.19 and last traded at $41.19. Approximately 344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.18.

Worldline Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average is $42.79.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA is engaged in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

