WJ Interests LLC Buys Shares of 1,752 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,752 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Comcast by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 70,932 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 27,319 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,679 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $15,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $35.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,371,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,307,076. The company has a market capitalization of $151.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 90.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

