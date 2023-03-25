WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Trading Down 1.1%

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.41 and last traded at $27.68. 122,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 301,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $633.87 million, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.95.

Get WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 31,499 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud index. The fund tracks and index of US companies primarily focused on cloud software and services. Stocks are equal weighted in the index. WCLD was launched on Sep 6, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.