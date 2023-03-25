Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $613,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 161.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $93.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.40. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $111.39. The company has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

