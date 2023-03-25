Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes $8.07 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 67,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of META. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,300 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,287,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,442,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.8 %

META opened at $206.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.75. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. OTR Global lowered shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.33.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

