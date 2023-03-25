Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 28,510 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,510 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.9% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

NYSE:MA opened at $351.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $335.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $363.38 and its 200-day moving average is $341.28. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

