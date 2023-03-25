Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 109.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $294,958. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 99.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.