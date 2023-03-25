Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,840 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $612,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,753,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $612,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,753,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,534,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,195,084. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.80. 7,584,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,369,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.82 and its 200-day moving average is $141.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

