Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP John R. Furner Sells 4,375 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $612,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,753,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,473,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,445,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $382.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.89 and a 200-day moving average of $141.24. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

