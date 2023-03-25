VVS Finance (VVS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $505,445.97

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. VVS Finance has a market cap of $118.73 million and $505,445.97 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VVS Finance has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VVS Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.45 or 0.00358551 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,155.56 or 0.26060737 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010178 BTC.

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 71,031,092,568,674 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,797,735,650,601 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VVS Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VVS Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.