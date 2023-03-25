Voyager Token (VGX) Reaches Market Cap of $96.50 Million

Voyager Token (VGX) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 25th. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $96.50 million and approximately $41.94 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001264 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001454 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000240 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.84 or 0.00331293 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,102.74 or 0.25904916 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000106 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00010118 BTC.
About Voyager Token
Voyager Token’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Voyager Token
