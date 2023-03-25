Vow (VOW) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $80.30 Million

Vow (VOW) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. Vow has a market cap of $80.30 million and $325,491.35 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vow has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vow token can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Vow

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

