Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Posts Earnings Results

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$59.84 million for the quarter.

Shares of VTX stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,232. The company has a market cap of C$43.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.40. Vertex Resource Group has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$0.59.

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry and commercial clients, such as construction and real estate clients.

