Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Posts Earnings Results

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$59.84 million for the quarter.
Vertex Resource Group Price Performance
Shares of VTX stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,232. The company has a market cap of C$43.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.40. Vertex Resource Group has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$0.59.
About Vertex Resource Group
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Resource Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Resource Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.