Venus BUSD Price Tops $0.0220 on Major Exchanges (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $59.23 million and $13.67 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02197537 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $16,647,707.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

