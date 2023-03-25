Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 67,343.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,489 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.3% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,959,000 after purchasing an additional 273,932 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 214.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 343,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,427,000 after purchasing an additional 233,881 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $180.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.98. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $219.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

