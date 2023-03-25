Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $241.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $296.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

