Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,957,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,498,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $47.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

