Vai (VAI) Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Vai (VAI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Vai has a market cap of $56.27 million and $8,943.22 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00003568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vai Profile

Vai was first traded on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Vai is venus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Vai Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

