United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.0% of tru Independence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $701,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.07. 2,586,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,041,719. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.47 and its 200-day moving average is $178.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $223.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $159.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

