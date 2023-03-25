Uniswap Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $96.58 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Uniswap has a market cap of $2.76 billion and $96.58 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $5.86 or 0.00021227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.55 or 0.00335414 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00012424 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000705 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00008903 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000659 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00015936 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000222 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 471,065,640 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.23316769 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 632 active market(s) with $79,438,240.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

