Uniswap Price Tops $5.74 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 25th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and approximately $55.48 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $5.74 or 0.00020934 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00331350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012278 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000704 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000656 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00015841 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000222 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 471,066,453 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 471,065,640.19454545 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.85837969 USD and is down -6.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 633 active market(s) with $96,445,039.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.