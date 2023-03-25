Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.13.

GIS opened at $84.80 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.28.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.