Trust Co. of Oklahoma Trims Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock opened at $98.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $124.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.67. The company has a market capitalization of $170.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

