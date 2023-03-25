Trust Co. of Oklahoma Takes $620,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.8 %

ZTS stock opened at $164.18 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $201.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

