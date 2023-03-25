Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 108 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.7% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 230.9% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 30,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 21,528 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Accenture by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.
Accenture Price Performance
Shares of Accenture stock opened at $272.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $345.30.
Accenture Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.
Insider Transactions at Accenture
In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.56.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
