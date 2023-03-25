Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 108 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.7% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 230.9% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 30,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 21,528 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Accenture by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $272.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $345.30.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.56.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.