Trust Co. of Oklahoma Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,105 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.2 %

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $188.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $115.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.69.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

