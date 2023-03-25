Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) vs. Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Critical Comparison

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) and Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.2% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Nephros shares are held by institutional investors. 41.9% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Nephros shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Treace Medical Concepts has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nephros has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treace Medical Concepts 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nephros 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and Nephros, as provided by MarketBeat.

Treace Medical Concepts currently has a consensus price target of $28.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.82%. Nephros has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 409.71%. Given Nephros’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nephros is more favorable than Treace Medical Concepts.

Profitability

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and Nephros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treace Medical Concepts -30.19% -54.51% -24.70% Nephros -71.25% -42.99% -36.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and Nephros’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Treace Medical Concepts $141.84 million 10.67 -$42.81 million ($0.77) -32.14 Nephros $9.98 million 1.07 -$7.11 million ($0.74) -1.39

Nephros has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Treace Medical Concepts. Treace Medical Concepts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nephros, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Treace Medical Concepts beats Nephros on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement. The company also provides Lapiplasty Mini-Incision precision system. In addition, it offers products to address ancillary surgical procedures, including akin osteotomies, weil osteotomies, intercuneiform stabilization, lesser tarsometatarsal joint fusions, and autograft bone harvesting, as well as for MTP fusion. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines. The Pathogen Detection segment develops and sells portable, real-time water testing systems designed to provide actionable data on waterborne pathogens in approximately one hour. The Renal Products segment consists of SRP, which is focused on the development of medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a second-generation HDF system for the treatment of patients with ESRD. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water, bicarbonate concentrate, and blood. The company was founded on April 3, 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, NJ.

