Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.0526 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $319.67 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,076,222,311 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today.First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k.Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenuesTheta Fuel (TFUEL) is the operational token of the Theta protocol. TFUEL is used for on-chain operations like payments to Edge Node relayers for sharing a video stream, or for deploying or interacting with smart contracts.Relayers earn TFUEL for every video stream they relay to other users on the network. You can think of Theta Fuel as the “gas” of the protocol. There were 5 billion TFUEL at genesis of Theta blockchain, and the supply increases annually at a fixed percentage set at the protocol level. In December 2020, Theta Labs [announced Theta 3.0](https://s3.us-east-2.amazonaws.com/assets.thetatoken.org/Theta-white-paper-3-0-latest.pdf), which introduces a new crypto-economics design for TFuel, in particular, the concept of TFuel staking and burning. This will greatly expand the capacity and use cases of the network and maximize the utility value of TFuel.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

