Terra (LUNA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $307.45 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $1.28 or 0.00004680 BTC on major exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $307.45 million and approximately $33.68 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00009717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001120 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003170 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 240,287,562 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

