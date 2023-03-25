Terra Classic Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $738.18 million and $64.04 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004781 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001112 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003151 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001515 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,858,558,971,926 coins and its circulating supply is 5,896,968,872,052 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

