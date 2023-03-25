TD Securities Lowers First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$9.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE:FR opened at C$8.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$7.59 and a one year high of C$18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.94.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of C$201.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.08%.

Insider Activity at First Majestic Silver

In related news, Senior Officer Amar Singh Parmar sold 6,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.44, for a total value of C$71,587.08. In related news, Senior Officer Todd Anthony purchased 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,232.44. Also, Senior Officer Amar Singh Parmar sold 6,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.44, for a total transaction of C$71,587.08. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.